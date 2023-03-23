Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Board Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance
Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. 829,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,065. The stock has a market cap of $301.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
