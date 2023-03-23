Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $127.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

OXM stock opened at $117.39 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

