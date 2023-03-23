Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

