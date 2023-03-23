Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 390 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 390 ($4.79) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.16) to GBX 400 ($4.91) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 671 ($8.24) to GBX 529 ($6.50) in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

ONTTF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

