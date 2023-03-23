Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 151.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

