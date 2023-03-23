Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,945 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,212 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises about 2.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,239 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 1,023,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,627. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

