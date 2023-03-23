Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after buying an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,031 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,666,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 5,607,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,813,744. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

