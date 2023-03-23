Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

