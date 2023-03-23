Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,304,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,092,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 385,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,848. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

