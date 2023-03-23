Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,830,441. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

