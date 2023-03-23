Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $7,961,533 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $4.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 696,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.