P3 Health Partners (PIII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th.
PIII traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. P3 Health Partners has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 214,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 167,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
