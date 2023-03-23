Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Trading Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

