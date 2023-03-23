PACK Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PACK Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 671,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,811. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

