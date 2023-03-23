Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $132.34. The company had a trading volume of 63,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average of $129.78. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

