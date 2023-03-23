Papp L Roy & Associates Has $9.77 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.92 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.