Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.