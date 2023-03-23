Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,024,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

