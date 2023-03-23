Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 473 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $187.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $229.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

