Papp L Roy & Associates Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $247.61 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

