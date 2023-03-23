Papp L Roy & Associates Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

