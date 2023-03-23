Papp L Roy & Associates Trims Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Trimble were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

