Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Head to Head Comparison

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 2 1 3.00 Par Pacific 0 3 3 0 2.50

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.46%. Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $28.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.32% 30.25% 13.11% Par Pacific 4.97% 117.94% 15.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Par Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $248.06 million 3.79 $111.97 million $1.75 8.21 Par Pacific $7.32 billion 0.23 $364.19 million $6.06 4.64

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

