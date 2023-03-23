PAR Technology (PAR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) recently:

3/16/2023 – PAR Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2023 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – PAR Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 197,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $870.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PAR Technology by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PAR Technology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

