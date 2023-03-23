Park City Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Park City Group has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCYG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

