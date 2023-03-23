Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $323.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.88.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

