Patrick Levasseur Sells 50,000 Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Levasseur sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

Patrick Levasseur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Patrick Levasseur sold 30,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$7,950.00.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of C$95.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.41. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.62.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

