Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Shares Up 4.9%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.70. 66,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 85,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Patriot Battery Metals from C$8.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.67.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Eastmain, Lac Du Beryl, and Pontax. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

