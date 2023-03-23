Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Webster Financial Stock Down 6.8 %

WBS opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Stories

