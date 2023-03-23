Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $648.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.