Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 483.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

