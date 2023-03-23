Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $654.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

