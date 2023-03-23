Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $313.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

