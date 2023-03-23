Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 1,429,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 563,308 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $4,163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $5,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.95. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

