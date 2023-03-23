Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $264.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. The company has a market capitalization of $653.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.82.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

