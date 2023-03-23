Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

