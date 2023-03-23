Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total value of $592,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,221.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total value of $592,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,228,221.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,662 shares of company stock worth $13,885,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $297.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average of $299.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.90.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

