Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.28. 381,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

