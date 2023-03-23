PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 2.3%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.88 and last traded at $72.61. Approximately 3,504,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,366,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.