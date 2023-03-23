Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $1,060.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,057.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 980 ($12.03) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.05) to GBX 940 ($11.54) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.74) to GBX 1,230 ($15.10) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 6,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pearson Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
