Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $1,060.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,057.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 980 ($12.03) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.05) to GBX 940 ($11.54) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.74) to GBX 1,230 ($15.10) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 6,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson Cuts Dividend

NYSE PSO opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. Pearson has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.03.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

About Pearson

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.