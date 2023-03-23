Pearson’s (PSON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.00) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.40% from the stock’s previous close.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.10) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.46).

Shares of PSON traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 817.80 ($10.04). 2,197,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 900.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 917.71. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 680 ($8.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,478.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

