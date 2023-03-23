Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.56

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 83072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $728.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Stories

