PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Daniel R. Tereau Sells 10,741 Shares of Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $125.09 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $182.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

