Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of PBT opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.99.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
