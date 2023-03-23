PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $10,400.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $10,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,201,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,807,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $14,513.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $14,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $23,188.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $19,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $31,545.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PRT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

