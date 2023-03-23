Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 2.9 %

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEYUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

