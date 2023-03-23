Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEYUF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

