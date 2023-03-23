P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

P&F Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

PFIN stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 million, a P/E ratio of 532.53 and a beta of 0.50. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P&F Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

