Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry Sells 600 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 171 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $9,340.02.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 368 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $22,856.48.

Enovis Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $50.10 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -250.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENOV. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

