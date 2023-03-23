Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,089.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

