Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Phreesia Stock Performance
Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,089.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Phreesia
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
